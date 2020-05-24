Aston Martin's chief to leave as a part of shake-up: FT

FILE PHOTO: Andy Palmer, President and Group CEO, Aston Martin Lagonda, speaks at the opening of the new factory in Saint Athan, Wales, Britain December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

(Reuters) - Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a shake-up, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The luxury carmaker will name Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, as Palmer’s replacement in an announcement scheduled for Tuesday, the report said.

The newspaper said Palmer had not been informed of the upcoming announcement and declined to comment further.

The company did not immediately reply to Reuters request for a comment.