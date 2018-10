LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in luxury carmaker Aston Martin opened flat at the offer price of 19 pounds ($24.70) per share in its London debut on Wednesday.

The Aston Martin DB11 is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

By 0707 GMT the stock inched up to 19.14 pounds per share.

Bankers typically target a slight bump in the stock on the first day of trading of an initial public offering to help build momentum.

($1 = 0.7691 pounds)