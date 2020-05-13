Money News
May 13, 2020 / 6:25 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Aston Martin posts deep loss as coronavirus outbreak hits sales

1 Min Read

A logo on the new Aston Martin DBX at the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry, Wales, Britain February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Aston Martin posted a first-quarter pretax loss of 119 million pound ($146 million) after sales dropped by nearly a third due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the destocking of dealers, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 and the resulting global economic shutdown has had a material impact on our performance this quarter,” said Chief Executive Andy Palmer.

Core retail sales slumped 31% year-on-year, the company said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below