Aston Martin's sales hit nine-year high of over 5,000 cars

LONDON (Reuters) - Aston Martin’s full-year sales rose 58 percent to 5,117 units in 2017, hitting their highest level in nine years as the firm pursues a turnaround plan which could propel it towards a stock market flotation.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of British car manufacturer Aston Martin is seen in a service station of Swiss Emil Frey AG in Safenwil, Switzerland May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

On Thursday, the carmaker said it now expected to beat its previous full-year guidance of adjusted earnings of at least 180 million pounds ($244 million) on revenues of more than 840 million pounds.

“We continue to perform ahead of expectations, both in terms of financial performance and in meeting our targets for the DB11 and special vehicles,” said Chief Executive Andy Palmer.

Last month, sources told Reuters that the carmaker’s owners have hired Lazard to prepare for a stock market listing or sale of the British sports car maker made famous by fictional spy James Bond.