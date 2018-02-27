REFILE-Indonesia's Astra International FY profit rises, but misses estimate

(Corrects day of the week to Tuesday in first paragraph)

JAKARTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - PT Astra International Tbk , Indonesia’s largest automotive distributor, posted a 25 percent increase in net profit for 2017, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Astra reported 18.88 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) in net income last year, up from 15.16 trillion rupiah a year earlier. That came below average estimate of 19.50 trillion rupiah, according to 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 13,670 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)