FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA approves expanded use of AstraZeneca cancer drug
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
January 12, 2018 / 5:27 PM / a day ago

U.S. FDA approves expanded use of AstraZeneca cancer drug

Toni Clarke

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has approved expanded use of AstraZeneca Plc’s cancer drug Lynparza to include patients with metastatic breast cancer whose disease is associated with a mutation of the BRCA gene.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The drug belongs to a class of drug known as PARP inhibitors that has already been used to treat advanced BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer, the FDA said.

This is the first time a PARP inhibitor has been approved to treat breast cancer and the first time any drug has been approved to treat certain patients with metastatic breast cancer associated with the same genetic mutation.

“This approval demonstrates the current paradigm of developing drugs that target the underlying genetic causes of a cancer, often across cancer types,” said Dr. Richard Pazdur, head of the FDA’s oncology products division. Between 5-10 percent of patients with breast cancer have a BRCA mutation.

Patients are selected for treatment based on a diagnostic test made by Myriad Genetics Inc known as BRACAnalysis CDx. In 2014 Myriad won FDA approval for the test to help identify patients with advanced ovarian cancer considered eligible for treatment with the drug after others have failed.

In July AstraZeneca and Merck & Co announced a global strategic oncology collaboration to jointly co-develop and co-commercialize Lynparza, an oral treatment known also as olaparib, for multiple cancer type, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other potential drugs.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.