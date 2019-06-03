AstraZeneca searches for successor to Chairman Johansson - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to search for a successor to Chairman Leif Johansson, Sky News reported bit.ly/2Zals8B on Monday.

AstraZeneca’s board is in the early stages of planning for an eventual replacement for Johansson, who has chaired the company for seven years, according to the report.

There was no scheduled timetable in place yet for Johansson’s departure, Sky News reported, citing sources.

The company did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.