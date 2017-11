Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it approved AstraZeneca Plc’s Calquence as a treatment for a rare type of blood cancer.

The FDA said it had granted accelerated approval to Calquence to treat adults with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)