FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
March 7, 2018 / 1:13 PM / a day ago

AT&T's DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vrio Corp, AT&T Inc’s DirecTV business in Latin America, on Wednesday filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of as much as $100 million.

FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is seen at a AT&T building in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

Vrio said it would list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VRIO". (bit.ly/2FsWawj)

AT&T’s initial plan was to sell the unit to pay down debt, which will increase to about $180 billion once its acquisition of Time Warner Inc closes.

Last month, AT&T filed confidentially for an IPO for the business, which includes satellite and cable television services in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, among others, prompting analysts to say that the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier probably was not able to find a buyer.

Cable service providers have been facing tough competition as the industry battles with cord-cutting, where people are moving toward video streaming services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Prime.

DirecTV Latin America’s 2017 revenue rose about 11 percent to $5.57 billion, on constant currency basis, driven by an increase in subscriptions. It recorded a profit of $213 million in 2017, compared with a loss of $348 million a year earlier.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters to the offering, Vrio said in the filing.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.