Technology News
March 25, 2019 / 11:16 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Viacom renews contract with AT&T to continue airing channels on DirecTV

1 Min Read

The Viacom office is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc has renewed its contract with AT&T Inc, avoiding a blackout of MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central for DirecTV users, the companies said on Monday.

Viacom needed to resolve the AT&T contract before considering any other strategic moves including a potential tie-up with CBS Corp, sources told Reuters on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce a renewed Viacom-AT&T contract that includes continued carriage of Viacom services across multiple AT&T platforms and products,” the companies said.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
