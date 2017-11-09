FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour Brasil third-quarter net income jumps to $179 mln
Carrefour Brasil third-quarter net income jumps to $179 mln

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Grupo Carrefour Brasil reported third-quarter net income of 581 million reais ($179 million) on Thursday, up from 292 million reais a year earlier, as stronger demand and solid sales at Atacadão wholesale stores boosted revenue.

The company, a unit of France’s Carrefour that went public in July, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 845 million reais when adjusted for non-recurring items, up 6.9 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 3.2545 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)

