FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Sports News
January 20, 2018 / 12:49 AM / a day ago

Athletics: Coleman runs 6.37 seconds to break 60m world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American world 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman broke the 60 metres indoor world record on Friday, clocking 6.37 seconds at a meeting in Clemson, South Carolina.

Coleman’s mark eclipsed the previous record of 6.39 seconds set twice by fellow American Maurice Greene, the first time in 1998.

The performance is subject to ratification by athletics’ world governing body the IAAF.

The 21-year-old Coleman, running at Clemson University in his first meeting of the season, had earlier clocked 6.47 seconds in the preliminaries an hour and 40 minutes before the final.

His previous best was 6.45 seconds, which he recorded when he won the U.S. indoor championship last year.

He then ran 9.82 seconds, the fastest 100 metres of 2017, at the U.S. outdoor collegiate title meeting.

Expected to be America’s next great sprinter, he finished behind Justin Gatlin and ahead of world record holder Usain Bolt in the 100 metres at last year’s world championships in London.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.