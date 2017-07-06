Rutherford out of Anniversary Games with ankle injury

REUTERS - Defending world long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been ruled out of the Anniversary Games in London on July 9 with an ankle ligament injury but hopes to recover in time for the World Championships in August, the 30-year-old has said.

Rutherford has struggled with injuries this year and underwent scans on his ankle after winning the long jump event at the Gavardo meeting in Italy last month. He also missed the British team trials last Saturday.

"After some really excellent training this year, the start to the season has been riddled with a series of troublesome injuries, most recently a problem with an ankle ligament," Rutherford said in a statement on his verified Twitter account.

"As a result, I am absolutely gutted to say that I am unable to compete at the Anniversary Games this weekend -- one of the greatest events in our sport."

"Obviously this isn't ideal, but I am doing everything to give myself the best chance of success at the World Championships in London... "

The former Olympic champion is scheduled to defend his title at the World Championships being held from Aug. 4-13.