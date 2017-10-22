FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jepkosgei breaks own half marathon world record in Valencia
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 22, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 3 days ago

Jepkosgei breaks own half marathon world record in Valencia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei took one second off her own world record when she won the Valencia Half Marathon in a time of one hour 4.51 seconds on Sunday.

The multiple world record-holder reached 15 kilometres in 45:59 which put her target in jeopardy -- when she set the previous record of 1:04:52 in Prague in April, she had clocked 45:37 at the same stage.

Jepkosgei dug deep in the closing stages, however, and by the 20-km mark, where she clocked 1:01:30, she was only five seconds off world-record pace.

A thrilling run down the final straight allowed her to beat the clock and reach the finish line in 1:04:51 to set her sixth world record this year.

“It was my first race in Valencia, I enjoyed a lot, the weather is nice, the circuit is perfect to run fast,” said Jepkosgei, who will turn 24 in December. “I hope to come back in March for the World Half Marathon Championships.”

Bahrain’s Abraham Cheroben won the men’s race in 59:11, grabbing his third win in four years in Valencia.

Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.