Athletics - Jamaican Thompson to only race in 100m at Worlds

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson will only run in the 100 metres at the World Championships in London this August after skipping the longer distance at Jamaica's national trials.

Thompson, a world silver medallist in the 200m at Beijing in 2015, has a wildcard entry in the 100m as the reigning Diamond League Trophy winner and cruised to 11.20 secs (wind -1.3 m/s) in the preliminary round on Thursday.

Thompson, who did not speak with reporters after her race, will not be selected for the 200 in London as per Jamaica Athletics policy.

The next best qualifiers to the women's 100m semi-finals are Simone Facey, Olympic finalist Christania Williams and Jonielle Smith.

In the absence of Usain Bolt, who has a wild card entry to London, 2011 world champion Yohan Blake made easy progress to Friday's semi-finals of the men's 100m with a time of 10.21.

Blake took control after 30m and cruised to the tape ahead of training partner Jevaughn Minzie.

"The plan coming in today was to just take it easy," Blake told Reuters, adding that he was delighted with his form.

"It feels awesome because if I can do that from early, shutting down and just walking 10.2 is pretty awesome, in a negative wind, so I'm in incredible shape."

Former world record holder and two-time world 100m bronze medallist Asafa Powell, who has been nursing an Achilles tendon injury, also made Friday's semi-finals with a time of 10.22.

Running in Powell's race, 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Kemar Bailey-Cole pulled up injured after 80m.

Julian Forte with 10.14 was the fastest qualifier followed by Odean Skeen with 10.17.