12 days ago
Bolt, Thompson lead Jamaica's world championships charge
July 25, 2017 / 1:09 AM / 12 days ago

Bolt, Thompson lead Jamaica's world championships charge

2 Min Read

Athletics - IAAF Diamond League Herculis meeting - 100m Men - Louis II Stadium, Monaco - July 21, 2017. Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt reacts.Eric Gaillard

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Usain Bolt is among three Olympic champions leading a strong Jamaican team at the athletics world championships in London next month.

Bolt will chase his fourth successive 100 metres world title and a fifth consecutive 4x100m relay gold at the Aug. 4-14 meeting, his last international competition.

Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson and Omar Mcleod, who won Jamaica's first 110 metres hurdles gold at the Rio Games, were also included in the 59-member squad announced by the Jamaica's athletics administration (JAAA) on Monday.

Hansle Parchment, who won 110m hurdles silver at the last world championships in Beijing, and rising star Ronald Levy join world leader Mcleod in the event.

Reigning 100m hurdles world champion Danielle Williams, who set a new personal best of 12.56 seconds to win the Jamaican title last month, was also included, along with Olympic and world 400m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson.

The Jamaican team have started their warmup camp inBirmingham and will aim to improve on the 12 medals secured at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Ian Ransom

