FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Athletics - Olympic champs Rudisha, Kipruto lead Kenya team to London
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 25, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 2 months ago

Athletics - Olympic champs Rudisha, Kipruto lead Kenya team to London

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Victory Ceremony - Men's 800m Victory Ceremony - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Gold medalist David Lekuta Rudisha (KEN) of Kenya reacts.Sergio Moraes/Files

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's Olympic 800 metres champion David Rudisha, world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett and former Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi have made the team for this year's world championships despite skipping trials.

Three-times 1,500m world champion Asbel Kiprop and 800m prospect Ferguson Rotich were also included despite performing badly in the trials held over the weekend in Nairobi.

Kiprop failed to finish the 1,500m which was won by Ronald Kwemoi.

Olympic champions Conseslus Kipruto (3,000 metres steeplechase) and Faith Kipyegong (1500m) were named in the team after winning their races.

Editing by George Obulutsa and Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.