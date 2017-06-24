FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
American Leeper breaks Pistorius record in 400 metres
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
MARKETS
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 24, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 2 months ago

American Leeper breaks Pistorius record in 400 metres

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, California (Reuters) - American Blake Leeper broke South African Oscar Pistorius's T43 paralympic world record in the 400 metres when he ran 45.25 seconds at the U.S. athletics championships on Friday, officials said.

"It is hard to believe. To run 45.25 to break the world record, I am excited for the future," said the 27-year-old Tennessee native who lives in Southern California.

Leeper finished a non-advancing seventh in the semi-final race despite competing as a double amputee.

Pistorius set his record of 45.39 seconds at Daegu, South Korea in August, 2011.

Paralympic gold medallist Pistorius is serving a six-year jail term after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2013.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Sacramento, California; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.