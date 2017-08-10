"Pinch me!" demands Warholm - and photographer obliges

LONDON (Reuters) - It only dawned on youngster Karsten Warholm that he had become world 400 metres hurdles champion on Wednesday when he made a Reuters photographer an offer he could not refuse.

Still barely able to comprehend what had happened after becoming Norway's first world track champion for 30 years, Warholm was down on his haunches having been given a flag to parade when he looked straight at photographer Phil Noble.

"What's going on, is this real?" the 21-year-old asked Noble. When assured it was, Warholm still wasn't satisfied. "Pinch me," he demanded.

A surprised Noble leant across and did as he was told, pinching the youngster's wrist, at which point Warholm concurred.

"Yes, it's real" he said before disappearing for his lap of honour in a viking helmet.