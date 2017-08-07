Athletics: Kipyegon favourite for 1,500m title

LONDON (Reuters) - All eyes will be on the women’s 1,500 metres final at the World Championships on Monday as Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya bids to add the gold medal to her Olympic title.

Defending champion and world record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia only qualified as a fastest loser and South Africa’s Caster Semenya, a former 800m world champion, runs in her first major 1500m final.

There is sure to be a lively atmosphere in the London Stadium as Britons Laura Muir and Laura Weightman are also in the 12-strong field.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic 110 metres hurdles champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica signalled his intent to collect the world title by qualifying for the final in the quickest time of 13.10 seconds.

He will be challenged by Aries Merritt, who underwent a kidney transplant days after winning bronze in the men’s 110m hurdles in Beijing two years ago.

The American, 32, won Olympic gold in the London Stadium five years ago but was stretched in his semi-final, losing to Hungary’s Balazs Baji and finishing sixth fastest overall.

There are also golds up for grabs in the women’s hammer and triple jump.