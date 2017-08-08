FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Athletics: Africa to the fore in 400m, 800m and steeplechase
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 8, 2017 / 3:20 AM / 6 days ago

Athletics: Africa to the fore in 400m, 800m and steeplechase

Mitch Phillips

1 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships – men’s 400 metres semi-final – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 6, 2017 – Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa gesture before the race.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Tuesday's action at the World Athletics Championships sees two of the most intriguing races of the programme as South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk bids for the first half of his 400/200 metres double and Nigel Amos goes for gold in the men's 800m.

World record holder and defending champion Van Niekerk should be unbeatable in the 400m but faces a stiff challenge, not least from Botswanan duo Isaac Makwala and Thebe Baboloki.

Another Botswanan, Amos, will also have to be at his best in the 800m, where a clutch of athletes are suddenly dreaming of glory in the absence of Kenya's injured champion David Rudisha.

Kenya is expected to continue its dominance of the men's 3,000m steeplechase - though American Evan Jager has a chance to cause an upset - and the finals of the men's pole vault and women's javelin also take place.

Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.