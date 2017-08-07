FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics: Chelimo puts world marathon title down to luck
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 7, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 2 months ago

Athletics: Chelimo puts world marathon title down to luck

Isaack Omulu

2 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships – women’s marathon victory ceremony – London, Britain – August 6, 2017 – Rose Chelimo of Bahrain (Gold) poses with the medal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Kenyan-born Bahraini Rose Chelimo, who won the world marathon title on Sunday, had given up on the gold medal before the more experienced Edna Kiplagat cracked over the closing stages to hand her the title.

Chelimo led after 35km but defending champion Kiplagat overtook her before she regained her composure to win in two hours 27 minutes 11 seconds.

“I had resigned and was happy with second position, but it was my day, my luck which handed me the title. It is not revenge even after she beat me in Boston. It was just my day. That is how running goes,” Chelimo told reporters.

“I wasn’t expecting to win the race although I enjoyed the race very much. After 35km, I pushed the pace, knowing Edna is a very strong and experienced athlete. But when I saw her overtaking me, I was happy to finish second,” she said.

The 37-year-old Kiplagat, who has won two world titles and two London Marathons and beat Chelimo to claim victory in Boston this year, was clear favourite but played down what is becoming a major rivalry.

“I trained well, but Rose was much stronger today. That is normal in running, you win today and lose tomorrow. It was Rose’s day today. I thought I trained well, but she was prepared better,” Kiplagat said.

“I know people put their bet on me, but at championships such things are normal,” she said.

“It was all fine until the 40km mark when my body gave in, I could no longer push. I am happy with this position, I spoke to my family who could not come and watch me due to delayed visa,” she said.

Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.