February 28, 2018 / 9:18 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa posts jump in 2017 profit, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa, a leading Croatian food company which is present in 10 countries and exports to more than 40 markets worldwide, said on Wednesday:

* Its 2017 net profit after minority interests jumped 69.2 percent to 275.5 million kuna ($45.16 million)

* EBITDA rose 22.7 percent to 582.2 million kuna on sales up 3.9 percent to 5.3 billion

* Sales of its own brands rose and its distribution activities grew, most notably in its home market and in Serbia

* Sales growth led by Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States

$1 = 6.1001 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely

