February 21, 2018 / 6:22 AM / 2 days ago

France's Atos reports organic growth in-line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French technology consulting firm Atos reported on Wednesday a 2.3 percent increase in full year organic revenue growth, driven by its digital transformation businesses.

The company reported full-year revenue of 12.69 billion euros ($15.64 billion). The growth was in-line with the Atos’s outlook of an increase of above 2 percent, organically.

For 2018, it expects organic revenue growth of 2 to 3 percent and an operating margin of 10.5 to 11 percent of revenue. ($1 = 0.8114 euros) (Reporting by Nolwenn Brossier and Alan Charlish; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

