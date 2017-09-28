FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich prosecutors arrest second Audi employee in emissions probe
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 28, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 19 days ago

Munich prosecutors arrest second Audi employee in emissions probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors have arrested a second Audi employee in connection with the carmaker’s emissions scandal and widenened out the number of suspects in a related investigation, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Prosecutors have also searched personal premises, the spokeswoman said, adding that corporate locations were not part of the raid.

Audi admitted in November 2015, two months after parent Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal broke, that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were fitted with an auxiliary control device deemed illegal in the United States. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.