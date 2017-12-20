Audi recalls 330,000 cars in Germany on possible electrical problem

MUNICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker Audi said on Wednesday it was recalling 330,000 cars in Germany due to possible problems with electrical connections for the auxiliary heater that could cause fires.

A spokesman for Audi, a unit of Volkswagen, said the recall affected models A4, A5, A5 Cabriolet and Q5 built between April 2011 and May 2015.

He said a few customers had reported a smell of burning in their cars but there had been no fires or other damage.

German online trade publication Kfz-Rueckrufe.de first reported the recall. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan)