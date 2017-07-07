Audi sales up 1 percent in June, eyes stronger H2 volume growth

An Audi car logo is seen on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 29, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi said it expects stronger volume growth in the second half of the year after a rebound in Chinese deliveries brought about a 1 percent gain in June sales to 170,650 cars.

"After a difficult first half of the year, we are expecting a stronger second half given the current order position," sales chief Dietmar Voggenreiter said on Friday in an emailed statement.

Six-month sales were down 4.7 percent to 908,950 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles. Deliveries in China bounced back 1.7 percent in June after a dispute between management and dealers in Audi's largest market was resolved in May.