September 21, 2018 / 3:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

"Big four" accounting firms could be broken up by UK's labour party - FT

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The “big four” accounting firms could be broken up under plans by UK’s Labour Party to overhaul the auditing industry, Britain’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell told The Financial Times on Friday.

Lawmakers have accused EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC of being an “oligopoly” that checks the books of nearly all the 350 leading companies in Britain, with smaller rivals barely having a look in.

Options under consideration by Labour included breaking up the companies, or setting a maximum audit market share for each firm, McDonnell was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

