MOVES-Aurelius Equity makes three appointments to its UK team

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Investment firm Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA said on Tuesday it hired three people to its UK team.

Andrew Roth, who recently served at Deloitte, was appointed to the firm’s London-based investment team.

Zach Holmes, who preciously worked at PwC and Deloitte, was appointed as an operations manager at Aurelius.

Jonathan Yong, a former senior associate at Ropes & Gray, will join as senior legal counsel, Aurelius said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)