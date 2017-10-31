FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Aurelius Equity makes three appointments to its UK team
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 9:52 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

MOVES-Aurelius Equity makes three appointments to its UK team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Investment firm Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA said on Tuesday it hired three people to its UK team.

Andrew Roth, who recently served at Deloitte, was appointed to the firm’s London-based investment team.

Zach Holmes, who preciously worked at PwC and Deloitte, was appointed as an operations manager at Aurelius.

Jonathan Yong, a former senior associate at Ropes & Gray, will join as senior legal counsel, Aurelius said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
