Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival AuRico Metals Inc in a deal valued at C$310 million ($243 million).

Centerra offered C$1.80 per share in cash, a 38.5 percent premium to AuRico last close on Monday. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)