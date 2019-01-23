J&J eyeing surgical robotics firm Auris Health: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is pursuing an acquisition of surgical robotics firm Auris Health Inc, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

J&J is seeking to purchase Auris at a premium to the valuation from its latest funding round that valued the company at $2 billion, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2RG9kwA.

The final deal has not been reached and there is no certainty that the deliberations will lead to a sale of Auris, according to Bloomberg.

J&J declined to comment while Auris could not be immediately reached for comment.