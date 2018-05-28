FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Aurobindo Pharma fourth-quarter profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Aurobindo Pharma Ltd posted a 0.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday that missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit came in at 5.29 billion rupees ($78.49 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 5.32 billion rupees a year earlier, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5.98 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net sales rose over 11 percent to 39.89 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.3950 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
