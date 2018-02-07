Aurobindo Pharma Q3 profit up about 3 pct, misses estimates

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, India’s third largest drugmaker by revenue, posted an about 3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Profit was 5.95 billion rupees ($92.6 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 5.79 billion rupees a year earlier, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker said. bit.ly/2FSPsfo

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6.71 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total revenue from operations rose 11 percent to 43.36 billion rupees.