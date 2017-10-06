FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austal U.S. unit wins $584.2 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 6, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 11 days ago

Austal U.S. unit wins $584.2 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Austal USA, a Mobile, Alabama-based subsidiary of Australia’s Austal Ltd, is being awarded a $584.2 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the construction of a littoral combat ship, the Pentagon said on Friday. Austal USA will perform and oversee all necessary design, planning, construction and test and trials activities in support of delivery of the ship to the Navy, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.