Austal U.S. unit wins $584.2 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Austal USA, a Mobile, Alabama-based subsidiary of Australia’s Austal Ltd, is being awarded a $584.2 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the construction of a littoral combat ship, the Pentagon said on Friday. Austal USA will perform and oversee all necessary design, planning, construction and test and trials activities in support of delivery of the ship to the Navy, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)