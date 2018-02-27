FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2018 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

Austevoll hopes for Peru fisheries comeback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood CEO Arne Moegster told a news conference on Tuesday:

* ‍Austevoll supported decision by regulator to cut short fisheries season in Peru; expects a recovery in 2018

* “We expect an opening in the first half of April in Peru and our total quota guidance is between 4-5 million tonnes for 2018,” Moegster said

* He added that the fisheries in Peru had not been good for 3-4 years but despite this he hoped for a good 2018 season

* On question of whether it could be an idea to withdraw from Peru, Moegster said he did not see this as an option

* “We are very optimistic for the long term and have taken positions so we could handle a downturn,” Moegster said

* The poor fisheries in Peru have resulted in a big increase in both fishmeal and fish oil prices (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.