Austevoll hopes for Peru fisheries comeback

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood CEO Arne Moegster told a news conference on Tuesday:

* ‍Austevoll supported decision by regulator to cut short fisheries season in Peru; expects a recovery in 2018

* “We expect an opening in the first half of April in Peru and our total quota guidance is between 4-5 million tonnes for 2018,” Moegster said

* He added that the fisheries in Peru had not been good for 3-4 years but despite this he hoped for a good 2018 season

* On question of whether it could be an idea to withdraw from Peru, Moegster said he did not see this as an option

* “We are very optimistic for the long term and have taken positions so we could handle a downturn,” Moegster said

* The poor fisheries in Peru have resulted in a big increase in both fishmeal and fish oil prices (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)