Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to Sydney makes emergency landing

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - An Etihad Airways flight travelling from Abu Dhabi to Sydney has made an emergency landing at Australia’s Adelaide Airport after a warning indicator activated in the cockpit early on Saturday.

Crew on board Etihad flight EY450 landed the plane at 5 a.m. local time (1830 GMT) on a taxiway at Adelaide Airport, in the state of South Australia.

The Boeing 777 passenger jet had 349 passengers aboard who were disembarked via emergency exits, according to local online news service Adelaide Advertiser.

Australia’s ABC News reported that the warning indicator had been a smoke alarm.

There are no reported injuries, an Etihad staff member told Reuters by phone, and engineers and ground crew were checking the plane while the airline is deciding whether to continue on to Sydney. (Reporting by Alison Bevege, editing by G Crosse)