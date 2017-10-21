FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qantas flight to San Francisco turns back after 'technical issue'
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
China to unveil new leadership line-up as Xi cements power
CHINA
China to unveil new leadership line-up as Xi cements power
India embarks on $32.4 bln state bank recapitalisation
India embarks on $32.4 bln state bank recapitalisation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 21, 2017 / 6:34 AM / in 4 days

Qantas flight to San Francisco turns back after 'technical issue'

Benjamin Cooper

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Qantas jumbo jet bound for San Francisco was forced to return to Australia on Saturday after a “technical issue” 90 minutes into its flight, the airline said.

Engineers were inspecting the Boeing 747 after it landed at Sydney’s Kingsford Smith airport, a Qantas spokeswoman said, declining to say how many people were aboard. No injuries were reported.

“We understand delays can be frustrating for our passengers but we’ll always put safety ahead of schedule and our teams are doing everything they can to get passengers back on their way,” she said.

Passengers were told that flight QF 73, which departed at 2.10 pm local time, had been turned back because the autopilot wasn’t working, a passenger told Australia’s ABC News.

“The flight got ridiculously bumpy, and the seatbelt sign never got switched off,” the passenger said. (Reporting by Benjamin Cooper; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.