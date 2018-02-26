FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Amazon launches delivery business for merchants in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has launched its signature delivery business for third-party sellers in Australia, the company said in Sydney on Tuesday, marking the latest phase of its expansion on the continent.

The world’s largest online retailer said it would pack and ship products on behalf of Australian merchants through its new Fulfillment by Amazon program, and it aimed to launch its fast-shipping club Prime for shoppers by mid-2018, according to a statement. The move, in line with Amazon’s play book in other countries, underscores how the company aims to speed up delivery for shoppers and make its services more compelling. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
