REFILE-Australia names Nicole Rose as new AUSTRAC CEO

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Australian government on Friday named veteran public servant Nicole Rose PSM as the new chief executive of the country’s financial intelligence unit which is fighting an unprecedented legal battle against the country’s top lender.

Rose, who has an extensive and decorated career in policy and intelligence, will be responsible for leading AUSTRAC through its lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank of Australia over several suspected breaches of money-laundering laws between 2012 and 2015.

The case is the biggest of its kind in Australian corporate history, potentially exposing the bank to billions of dollars in fines.

CBA confirmed in September it knew about deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and terror financing protocols before regulators first informed it of suspected criminal activity on thousands of accounts.

While former CEO Paul Jevtovic was actively responsible for bringing up this case, he left the regulator in April to take up a role with HSBC in Hong Kong.

Rose has worked closely with Jevtovic through her career, most recently as the deputy CEO at Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission in 2016.

“After a period of uncertainity it is good to see an appointment of this calibre,” said Paddy Oliver, a lawyer and consultant with Melbourne-based AML Experts.

“The government is showing its commitment to build upon the work done by Paul Jevtovic.”

Rose, who was awarded the Public Service Medal for services to policing in 2013, will have to work with the country’s dominant banks as they bolster their risk and compliance mechanisms.

Australian banks have lagged their global peers in both spending and approach on anti-money laundering and know-your-customer systems as they pursued rapid growth in lucrative deposits. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Nathan Lynch of Regulatory Intelligence; Editing by Vyas Mohan)