FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia to hold wide-ranging inquiry in to financial sector
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 10:22 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia to hold wide-ranging inquiry in to financial sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia will begin a powerful Royal Commission, the most powerful type of government inquiry, into the country’s scandal-hit banking sector, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Thursday.

“It will cover the nation’s banks, big and small, wealth managers, superannuation providers, insurance companies,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra. “This will not be an open-ended commission, it will not put capitalism on trial ... we’ll give it a reporting date of 12 months.” (Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.