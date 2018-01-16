FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 3:49 PM / a day ago

Australia takes Canada to WTO over rules on selling wine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia has complained at the World Trade Organization about the rules applied to sales of wine by Canada and various Canadian provinces, a WTO filing showed on Tuesday.

“It appears that a range of distribution, licensing and sales measures such as product mark-ups, market access and listing policies, as well as duties and taxes on wine applied at the federal and provincial level may discriminate, either directly or indirectly, against imported wine,” Australia said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

