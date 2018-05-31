Caught in a pile-up: Sydney valet parks Porsche under SUV

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A valet at Sydney’s Hyatt Regency hotel had a bad day at work on Thursday after he accidentally parked a Porsche Carrera underneath another vehicle.

Hotel staff and guests can be seen near a car accident outside the main entrance of a hotel located in the central business district (CBD) of Sydney, Australia, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Tait

While attempting to park the Porsche, the car reportedly accelerated and ended up under an orange sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Police were called to the hotel to cut out the driver, who was unharmed, as onlookers were treated to the comical sight of the black soft-top Porsche squashed under the larger vehicle.

“When I first saw this, I thought that it was being shot for a TV show or a movie, but apparently it’s real,” said bystander Jonathan Bayle.

Police rescue lifted the SUV to remove the Porsche with its hood crumpled, out from under it.

The investigation into how the accident occurred is ongoing.