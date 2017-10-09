FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's CBA hit with class action suit over money-laundering rule breaches
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 9, 2017 / 2:59 AM / 9 days ago

Australia's CBA hit with class action suit over money-laundering rule breaches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian lawfirm formally filed a class action suit against Commonwealth Bank of Australia on behalf of shareholders on Monday, accusing it of failing to disclose widespread breaches of anti-money-laundering rules.

The lawsuit by law firm Maurice Blackburn against the nation’s biggest lender follows one by the federal agency AUSTRAC, which has accused it of more than 53,000 breaches of anti-money laundry rules - breaches which have exposed it to billions in dollars of fines.

The suit, which had been previously flagged by Maurice Blackburn and litigation financier IMF Bentham Ltd, said shareholders had suffered a significant share drop in the wake of AUSTRAC’s accusations. The law firm’s statement on Monday did not specify the level of damages sought.

CBA has not disputed that it processed tens of thousands of illicit transfers but argues the breaches were largely caused by a software glitch and contests its level of responsibility. A CBA spokesman had no immediate comment on Monday.

The bank’s stock is down 8.5 percent since AUSTRAC announced its civil lawsuit against CBA in August. CBA shares were up 0.7 percent by mid-morning on Monday, in line with the broader market.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.