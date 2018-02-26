FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 8:34 AM / a day ago

Australia's CBA says to dispute new rate-manipulation allegations by regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Monday it will dispute new claims by the Australian corporate regulator that doubles the number of allegations against the bank over rate-manipulation.

Australia’s biggest bank added in a statement that it is reviewing details of the allegations lodged by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission against it in relation to trading allegedly affecting the bank bill swap reference rate on six occasions in 2012. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

