World News
May 21, 2020 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Car crashes into Sydney hijab store, police say no immediate terrorism link

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A sports car crashed into a shop selling traditional Islamic wear in western Sydney on Thursday, injuring 11 people as well as the driver, but there was no indication the crash was terrorism related, a spokeswoman for the New South Wales state police said.

​The Subaru Sport Utility Vehicle crashed into another vehicle that had stopped at traffic lights in Bankstown around 1515 local time, before continuing into a nearby shop, police said in a statement.

“The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” NSW police said in a statement.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command are at the scene and are conducting inquiries.

A police spokeswoman separately told Reuters there was “no indication (of terrorism) at this stage.”

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below