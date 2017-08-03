FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Australia's Crown Resorts FY profit falls 16 pct, misses forecast
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2017 / 11:51 PM / 6 days ago

Australia's Crown Resorts FY profit falls 16 pct, misses forecast

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian casino giant Crown Resorts said on Friday its underlying annual net profit fell by nearly a sixth, missing analyst forecasts, due to decreased demand from high-rolling VIP gamblers across its Australian resorts.

Normalised net profit before one-off items came in at A$343.1 million ($272.9 million) for the year to June 30, down from A$406.2 million a year ago and below the A$369.1 million average forecast of 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Normalised" net profit is a measure used by casino companies to strip out irregularities in win rates.

$1 = 1.2571 Australian dollars Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Edited by Byron Kaye

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.