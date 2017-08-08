FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boasts could expose culprits in decapitation of Australian dinosaur replicas
#World News
August 8, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 2 months ago

Boasts could expose culprits in decapitation of Australian dinosaur replicas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian police on Tuesday said they expected the individuals who decapitated three dinosaur replicas at a museum to boast about their trophies to friends, so bringing about their own exposure.

The theft of the heads of three raptor models was discovered on Sunday in an outdoor display area at the National Dinosaur Museum in Canberra, police in the Australian capital territory said on their website.

Police said the miscreants, shown by preliminary investigation to have used a hacksaw or angle grinder, might be planning to keep the fibreglass heads as trophies.

“We’re expecting these perpetrators, because they’re obviously not very smart, will tell people about it,” the Australian Broadcasting Corp quoted station sergeant Rod Anderson as saying.

“It’s a pretty stupid act, but if we could get it back for the museum, that’d be great.”

It is not the first faux dinosaur theft at the museum, where an entire model was taken in 2013, but found later in a crime attributed to a birthday prank.

Writing by Karishma Singh and James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

