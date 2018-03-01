Australia business investment dips in Q4, firm underneath

SYDNEY, March 1 27 (Reuters) - Australian business investment suffered a surprising slip last quarter as miners spent less on buildings, yet other sectors splashed out more on plant and machinery in a positive sign for economic growth.

Investment dipped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in the December quarter to A$29.6 billion ($22.91 billion), data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Thursday.

That undershot forecasts for a 0.9 percent gain, though only because investment in the previous quarter was revised sharply higher to show an increase of 1.9 percent.

Crucially, spending on equipment, plant and machinery climbed 2.2 percent and should have added moderately to economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Figures due next week are likely to show Australia’s A$1.7 trillion gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by anywhere from 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent in the quarter.

Firms also revised up their spending plans for this year and beyond. The latest estimate for investment in the year to June came in at A$114.6 billion, topping most analysts’ forecasts of A$112 billion.

The first, and very early, estimate for 2018/19 was for spending of A$84 billion and these plans tend to be revised up steadily over time.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been sounding markedly more optimistic on investment thanks in large part to booming public spending on infrastructure, where the pipeline of work is at its highest level as a share of GDP in several decades.

Mining investment also looked to have stabilised after several years of steep decline, and other industries were finally taking up the slack.

Leading the pack was the IT sector, with plans for a 40 percent expansion in spending in the year to June, followed by utilities, professional services and construction.

Commercial property has been undergoing something of a renaissance, with tourism and student accommodation particularly strong, thanks to a big influx of Chinese visitors.

All of which led Felicity Emmett, a senior economist at ANZ, to predict the long-awaited return of‘animal spirits’ in the form of high consumer and investor confidence.

“Non-mining capital stock is historically very low; improvements in capacity utilisation rates have not been matched with by investment; and firms remain in good financial shape to fund investment, with large cash holdings,” said Emmett.

“Business investment is likely to be a key driver of growth over the next few years.” ($1 = 1.2918 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editng by Eric Meijer)