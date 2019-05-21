Australia central bank governor says monetary policy alone cannot drive growth

Australia's Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speaks at a parliamentary economics committee meeting in Sydney, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday government policies were important for economic growth and monetary policy alone cannot boost momentum.

Lowe was responding to questions in Brisbane following a speech in which he said the RBA would consider the case for lower interest rates at its June policy meeting, providing the clearest signal yet the next move in rates would likely be down.