Australia's east faces gas shortfall in 2018, 2019 - market operator

MELBOURNE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Eastern Australia faces a gas shortfall that could be as high as as 17 percent of market demand in 2018, the nation’s energy market operator said on Monday in a report that could lead the government to curb gas exports.

“Based on the most recent information from industry, together with AEMO’s forecast demand, gas supply remains tight in eastern and south-eastern Australia in 2018 and 2019, and there remains a risk of a supply shortfall,” Australian Energy Market Operator Chief Executive Audrey Zibelman said in a statement. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)